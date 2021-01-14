TSX Ends Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a positive note on Thursday after staying firm right through the session. Strong gains in healthcare and energy sections lifted the market.

Expectations of a big U.S. fiscal stimulus, and higher crude oil prices amid optimism about economic recovery contributed to market's rise.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 23.35 points or 0.13% at 17,958.09, after rising to a high of 18,025.30 intraday.

The Capped Healthcare Index climbed nearly 6%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) shares soared more than 20% after the company reported adjusted net profit for the quarter ended November 2020, as compared to net loss in the year-ago quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) gained 8.9% and 7.1%, respectively. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) advanced 4.7%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) gained 3.3% and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) moved up 2.7%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) gained 1.3%.

In the energy section, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) surged up nearly 9%/ Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) gained 3 to 5.2%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) climbed more than 21% after Huawei acquired 90 patents from Blackberry, most of them security-related.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) gained 1.3% after the company agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co.'s (WFC) Canadian Direct Equipment Finance business. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO) spurted more than 19%. CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) shares gained 4.8%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) were among the other major gainers in the session.

