TSX Ends Marginally Down; Materials Stocks Lose Ground On Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended the shortened trading session on Wednesday on a slightly weak note. Trading volume was thin as traders largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of Christmas holidays.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a loss of 58.97 points or 0.18% at 31,999.76 after moving between 31,194.73 and 32,079.65.

Healthcare and materials stocks were among the notable losers in the session. Shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

Tilray Brands and Perpetua Resources ended down by 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Seabridge Gold, Iamgold Corporation, G Mining Ventures, Rogers Communications, International Petroleum Corporation, Eldorado Gold, SSR Mining Corporation, Torex Gold Resources and First Quantum Minerals lost 1.4 to 2.7%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, Canadian Utilities, Brookfield Business Corporation, Evertz Technologies, Ag Growth International, Brookfield Business Partners and Celestica gained 1.8 to 3%.

The Canadian market will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, for Christmas and Boxing Day, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.