TSX Ends Marginally Down

July 29, 2024 — 05:54 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Monday, hurt by losses in technology and energy stocks. Stocks from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

Weak crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, and technology stocks struggled as investors awaited results from several big name U.S. tech companies.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 22,703.79 in the session, settled at 22,779.57 with a loss of 35.24 points or 0.15%.

Technology stocks Alithya Group (ALYA.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) lost 6.1%, 5.9% and 5%, respectively. Constellation Software (CSU.TO) ended down 2.7%, while BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO) both ended down 2.05%.

Among energy stocks, Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO) ended down nearly 4%. Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO) drifted down by about 3%. Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Secure Energy Services (SES.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO) and Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO) lost 2 to 2.7%.

Winpak (WPK.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) were among the other prominent losers.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO.TO) climbed 6%. Rogers Communications (RCIA.TO), K-Bro Linen (KBL.TO) and Dayforce (DAY.TO) gained 3 to 4%.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Restaurnt Brands International (QSR.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) also posted strong gains.

