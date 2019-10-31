TSX Ends Marginally Down

Markets

(RTTNews) - Despite some hectic buying in the final hour, the Canadian stock market, which stayed in negative territory right through the session after a weak start, settled marginally down on Thursday.

Uncertainty about a long-term trade deal between the U.S. and China, weak Canadian GDP data and disappointing data out of China rendered the mood cautious.

A sell-off in energy shares after crude oil prices tumbled for a fourth straight day, contributed to the market's weak close. Shares from information technology sector were the other notable losers. A few stocks from the cannabis section too ended notably lower.

Materials shares moved up, tracking higher bullion prices. A few stocks from Utilities section had a good outing, while financial, industrial and consumer discretionary shares turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 18.27 points, or 0.11%, at 16,483.16, coming off the day's low of 16,409.51.

In the energy section, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) ended nearly 10% down.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) lost 7.3% and 6.7%, respectively. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Enerflex (EFX.TO) declined 2.6 to 3.3%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) declined 1.6%. The company reported third-quarter net earnings of C$187 million compared with a net loss from continuing operations of C$242 million a year earlier. The stock declined 3.4%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) ended down 1.4%. Net earnings were $1.035 billion ($0.67 per common share) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net earnings of $1.812 billion ($1.12 per common share) in the prior year quarter, Suncor said.

Healthcare shares Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) shed 4.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Information technology shares Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) ended lower by 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively. Photon Control (PHO.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) both ended lower by 0.9%.

In the materials space, Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO) soared 13.4% and Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) climbed up 11.2%. Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) ended up 7.3%, Centerra Gold (CG.TO) and Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) declined 5.7% and 5.1%, respectively. Detour Gold (DGC.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) ended down 4 to 5%.

In the banking space, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) declined 1.4%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) shed 0.8%.

Bombardier (BBD_B.TO) shares rose more than 4% after the company said it has reached an agreement to sell its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc. Expected cash proceeds are $500 million plus the assumptions of liabilities.

Separately, Bombardier reported a third-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.04 compared to profit of $0.04, prior year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares soared more than 21% after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share from E&C of C$0.94 compared to C$0.71, prior year.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) reported third-quarter net loss of $44 million or $0.09 per share, compared to net income $272 million or $0.39 per share in the prior year. The stock declined 0.6%.

Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) ended 0.6% down after the company slashed its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year 2019.

In economic news, GDP grew 0.1% in August 2019, after stalling in the previous month. Economists expected GDP to grow by 0.2% in August.

The Industrial Product Price Index in Canada went down 0.1% month-over-month in September, after a 0.2% increase in the previous month.

The Raw Materials Price Index was unchanged in September of 2019, compared with August. Year-on-year, raw materials prices fell 5.3%.

U.S. stocks ended lower amid renewed uncertainty about the potential for a long-term U.S.-China trade deal.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Major European markets ended down.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.88, or about 1.6%, at $54.18 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended up 18.10, or about 1.2%, at $1,514.80 an ounce, the highest settlement in about five weeks.

Silver futures for December ended up $0.200 at $18.067 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.6380 per pound, down $0.0480 from previous close.

