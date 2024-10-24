TSX Ends Marginally Down

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally down on Thursday with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates and largely looking to trim down commitments amid uncertainty about the outcome of U.S. presidential election, and persisting worries about Middle East tensions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which edged up slightly at the start to 24,590.52, fell to 24,372.34 around noon, but recovered gradually to settle at 24,551.55, with a loss of 22.07 points or 0.09%.

Technology, real estate and energy stocks were the notable gainers. Communications and consumer staples stocks were among the notable losers.

Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) plummeted 14.7%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) dropped about 5.5%. Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and RB Global Inc (RBA.TO) lost 1 to 3.2%.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) soared 18.3%. Celestica reported revenue of $2.50 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 22% from $2.04 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Mullen Group (MTL.TO) climbed 9.3%. The company reported a net income of $38.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $39.1 million a year ago.

FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) gained about 2.75%. The company reported operating earnings of $125.9 million for the third-quarter of this financial year, up from $73.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Colliers International (CIGI.TO) gained 4.8%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) climbed 2 to 4%.

Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) ended down nearly 3%. The company reported adjusted net income of $762 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $679 million in the year-ago quarter.

