News & Insights

Markets

TSX Ends Marginally Up After Cautious Session

September 30, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly up on Monday, lifted by gains in technology, real estate and energy sectors. The mood remained largely cautious amid a lack of significant triggers. The market, which slipped a bit deeper into the red around mid afternoon after moving in a narrow range till then, moved higher in the final hour thanks to some brisk buying at select counters.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 43.55 points or 0.18% at 24,000.37, after scaling a low of 23,824.16 and a high of 24,010.80 intraday.

The index gained about 2.8% in September, and climbed 9.7% in the July-September quarter.

Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) rallied nearly 4.5%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) climbed 3.75%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO) gained 2.2 to 2.5%.

Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) gained 1 to 1.7%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) gained 5.65% and 5%, respectively. Dye & Durham (DND.TO) climbed 3.1% and Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO) gained 2.25%.

Magna International (MG.TO) ended nearly 4% down. Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) also ended notably lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.