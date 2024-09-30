TSX Ends Marginally Up After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly up on Monday, lifted by gains in technology, real estate and energy sectors. The mood remained largely cautious amid a lack of significant triggers. The market, which slipped a bit deeper into the red around mid afternoon after moving in a narrow range till then, moved higher in the final hour thanks to some brisk buying at select counters.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 43.55 points or 0.18% at 24,000.37, after scaling a low of 23,824.16 and a high of 24,010.80 intraday.

The index gained about 2.8% in September, and climbed 9.7% in the July-September quarter.

Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) rallied nearly 4.5%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) climbed 3.75%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO) gained 2.2 to 2.5%.

Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) gained 1 to 1.7%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) gained 5.65% and 5%, respectively. Dye & Durham (DND.TO) climbed 3.1% and Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO) gained 2.25%.

Magna International (MG.TO) ended nearly 4% down. Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) also ended notably lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.