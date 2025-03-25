TSX Ends Marginally Up

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally up on Tuesday, supported by gains in consumer staples, materials and communications sectors.

Although optimism about some tariff exemptions by the Trump administration lifted the market early on in the session, investors turned cautious, choosing to wait for more clarity about the U.S. President's moves.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 35.40 points or 0.14% at 25,339.51, after scaling a low of 25,318.27 and a high of 25,454.86 intraday.

Torex Gold and Sandstorm Gold climbed 7.4% and 7.1%, respectively. Eldorado Gold, Birchcliff Energy, Ngex Minerals, Premium Brands, New Gold, Oceanagold, Wesdome Gold Mines, Centerra Gold, Lundin Mining, Enghouse Systems and Equinox Gold gained 3 to 5.4%.

Descartes Systems Group advanced 2.3% after the company said that it has acquired 3GTMS, a provider of transportation management solutions, for approximately $115 million.

Baytex Energy, Fortuna Mining, Northland Power, Osisko Gold Royalties, K92 Mining and Barrick Gold Corporation also closed sharply higher.

BRP Inc ended nearly 7% down. Nutrien, Novagold, ATS Corporation, Bausch Health Companies, NexGen Energy, Denison Mines and Cameco closed lower by 3 to 5%.

Aritzia, Cargojet, Energy Fuels, Celestica, BlackBerry, TerraVest Industries, Colliers International, MAG Silver, Endeavour Silver and Methanex also ended sharply lower.

