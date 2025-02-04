News & Insights

TSX Ends Marginally Up

February 04, 2025 — 05:22 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Canadian markets closed marginally up on Tuesday as trade concerns eased a bit after the U.S. administration decided to pause tariffs on Canadian goods for about a month.

Still, with the U.S. and China slapping levies on each other, worries about global economic outlook lingered, rendering the mood cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 25,446.17, gaining more than 200 points in the process, pared most of its gains and ended the session just 37.59 points or 0.15% up at 25,279.35.

Energy, technology and consumer staples stocks were among the notable gainers. Financials shares exhibited weakness.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) climbed more than 7%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) gained about 6.8% and First Majestic Silver (FR.TO) closed nearly 6% up.

Blackberry (BB.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) gained 4 to 6%.

Mattr Corp (MATR.TO), Transcontinental (TII.TO), New Gold (NG.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Real Matters (REAL.TO) and Precision Drilling (PD.TO) moved up 3 to 4%.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Russel Metals (RUS.TO) and Fortis (FTS.TO) ended lower by 1.6% - 3%.

