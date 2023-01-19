TSX Ends Lower For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - After opening moderately lower Thursday morning and languishing in negative territory till around mid afternoon, the Canadian market briefly emerged above the flat line before turning weak against to finally end the day's session with a modest loss.

Despite easing worries about interest rates following data showing cooling inflation, the mood remained cautious due to concerns about slowing global economic growth.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 34.79 points or 0.17% at 20,341.44. The index touched a low of 20,258.31 and a high of 20,406.46 intraday.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada said wholesale sales in Canada rose by 0.5% from a month earlier to C$83.8 billion in November of 2022, revised from preliminary estimates of a 1.9% increase and compared to the downwardly revised 1.9% rise in the prior month.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed car registrations in Canada decreased to 123,874 units in November from 132,260 units in October, 2022.

Healthcare, technology, real estate and industrials shares ended weak, while energy stocks climbed higher.

Magnet Forensics (MAGT.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), MTY Food Group (MTY.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) ended lower by 2.7 to 5%.

Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) also ended notably lower.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO) climbed 5%. Badger Infrastructure (BDGI.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) gained 3 to 4%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Newmont Corporation (FNV.TO) advanced 1.4 to 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.