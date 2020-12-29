TSX Ends Lower As Technology, Healthcare Stocks Tumble

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended weak on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in healthcare and information technology sections.

The mood, despite positive news about U.S. fiscal stimulus and Brexit trade deal, remained cautious due to continued surge in coronavirus cases.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 80.45 points or 0.46% at 17,543.43. The index, which advanced to 17,661.17 at the start, swiftly fell to a low of 17,512.22.

Healthcare stocks Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) lost 4 to 6%.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended nearly 2% down. The company said Tuesday that it will pay down an additional $275 million of its senior secured term loans on December 31, 2020, using the cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

Technology stocks Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) lost 6.3%, 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Norbord (OSB.TO) and Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO) were among the major losers from other sectors.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) moved higher.

