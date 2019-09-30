TSX Ends Lower As Energy, Gold Stocks Tumble

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in energy and materials sections after crude oil and gold prices fell sharply.

While the dollar's strength and gains in U.S. and European markets weighed on gold, worries about global growth and possible drop in energy demand hurt crude oil prices.

Shares from the healthcare space were the other major losers in Monday's session. Financial and telecommunications shares ended mixed, while consumer discretionary, industrial and information technology stocks found support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 35.64 points, or 0.21%, at 16,658.63, the day's low. In early trades, the index advanced to 16,730.54.

On Friday, the index ended down 96.13 points, or 0.57%, at 16,694.27, nearly 40 points off the day's low of 16,656.43.

In the healthcare space, CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) declined nearly 7%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) ended 5.8% down, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended nearly 5% down and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) eased 4.8%, while Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) ended lower by 3.8%.

Among the stocks in the materials index, Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) declined 6.6%. Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), SSR Mining (SSRM.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) ended lower by 2 to 5%.

Energy stocks Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) lost 1.9 to 5%.

Information technology stocks Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

In the consumer discretionary space, BRP Inc. (DOO.TO), Hudsons Bay Company (HBC.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) gained 1 to 2.2%.

In the Industrials space, Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) gained nearly 3%. Tfi International (TFII.TO) advanced 2.75%, Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) gained about 1.75% each, while Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) ended up 1.3%.

Among the stocks in the Financial Index, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) gained 0.5 to 0.75%. Laurential Bank (LB.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shed 2% and 1.3%, respectively.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada's industrial product price index rose 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the agency's raw materials price index fell 1.8%, mainly as a result of lower prices for crude energy products.

U.S. stocks ended on a positive note despite paring some early gains. The Dow ended up 0.4%, the Nasdaq advanced 0.8% and the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

The market gained after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked the media reports in an interview with CNBC on Monday, claiming "over half" of a Bloomberg report about potential restrictions was "highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false."

Asian markets ended mixed. Among the major European markets, France, Germany and Switzerland ended modestly higher, while the U.K. market closed weak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.84, or about 3.3%, at $54.07 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended down $33.50, or about 2.2%, at $1,472.90 an ounce, the lowest settlement in almost two months.

Silver futures for December ended down $0.654, at $16.998 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.5785 per pound, down $0.0190 from previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.