TSX Ends Lower Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended notably lower on Tuesday on rising concerns about global economic growth, weak crude oil prices and news about a likely announcement of an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 68.87 points, or 0.41%, at 16,798.33, after declining to a low of 16,772.37 intraday. The index advanced to 16,917.62 in early trades.

On Monday, the index settled with a loss of 32.49 points, or 0.19%, at 16,867.20.

Healthcare, information technology and energy stocks tumbled. The Capped Healthcare Index shed as much as 4.41%, while the Information Technology and Energy indices declined 2.54% and 1.85%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary and financial shares too were weak, while consumer staples, telecommunications and materials shares found modest support.

In the healthcare space, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) plunged more than 8.5%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) lost 5.7 to 6.4%.

Among technology stocks, BlackBerry (BB.TO) plunged 22.7% on weak results.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) ended nearly 6% down, while Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) declined 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Energy Index, Ensign Energy Services (ESI.TO) lost more than 9%. Precision Drilling (PD.TO) ended nearly 9% down. Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) also declined sharply.

Materials shares First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), B2 Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), Detour Gold Corporation (DGC.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) ended with sharp to moderate gains.

Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) were some of the notable gainers from other sectors.

U.S. stocks faltered after a positive start, and despite climbing off their worst levels of the day, ended on a weak note.

The Dow declined 0.5% and the Nasdaq ended down 1.5%, while the S&P 500 shed 0.8%.

Data showing a substantial deterioration in consumer confidence in the month of September, and reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. was prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump weighed on the market.

Major European markets ended slightly weak, while Asian markets closed mixed.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.35, or 2.3%, at $57.29 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended up $8.70, or about 0.6%, at $1,540.20 an ounce, the highest settlement in about three weeks.

Silver futures for December ended down $0.083, at $18.628 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled lower by $0.0050, at $2.6065 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.