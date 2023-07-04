TSX Ends Higher For 6th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed on a positive note once again, gaining for a sixth straight session, as stocks from energy, real estate and materials sectors climbed higher on Tuesday.

Stocks moved in a tight band amid a lack of fresh triggers. Also, investors were somewhat hesitant to make significant moves due to persisting worries about global economic growth amid rising interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which moved between 20,176.63 and 20,227.65, ended with a gain of 49.58 points or 0.25% at 20,204.87, the highest close in about six weeks.

Healthcare stock Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) soared 11.2% on fairly strong volumes.

Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), up 7.25%, was the biggest gainer in the Materials Index. Dundee Precious Metals (DPM.TO) climbed 6.51%. Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Invanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) gained 3 to 3.5%.

Real estate stocks Tricon Capital (TCN.TO) and Northwest Healthcare Prop (NWH.UN.TO) gained 3.25% and 3%, respectively.

Allied Properties Real Estate Inv (AP.UN.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Primaris (PMZ.UN.TO) and Granite Real Estate Investment Corp (GRT.UN.TO) gained 1.5 to 1.8%.

In economic news, Markit Economic said the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.8 in June from 49 in the previous month, marking the third month of contraction this year.

