TSX Ends Higher For 4th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market hit a new all-time high on Friday and closed on a firm note once again, extending its winning streak to a fourth session.

Optimism about strong economic rebound and upbeat earnings from major banks underpinned sentiment.

Healthcare stocks were the top gainers in the session. Several stocks from energy, industrials and telecom sectors also moved higher. Stocks from other sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 77.77 points or 0.39% at 19,852.18, after climbing to a new peak at 19,904.79.

The Capped Healthcare Index climbed nearly 2.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) soared nearly 15%. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) gained 9.7%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) rallied 6.6% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) moved up 6.1%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) gained nearly 2%.

Energy stocks MEG Energy (MEG.TO) gained nearly 4%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) surged up 2.7 to 3%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) also rose sharply.

Industrial stocks Cae Inc (CAE.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) gained 1.4 to 1.6%.

Telecom stocks Acuityads Holdings (AT.TO) and Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) gained 3.6% and 2.85%, respectively.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shares declined 2.7% despite strong earnings. The bank reported that its second-quarter net income more than doubled to C$801 million or C$2.25 per share from C$379 million or C$1.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.

