TSX Ends Higher For 4th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Friday after another lackluster session as investors once again refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of triggers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 20,446.28 around mid morning, gaining over 100 points in the process, gave up most of its gains as the session progressed and finally closed at 20,383.77, up 39.70 points or 0.2% from the previous close.

The TSX gained about 2% in the week.

Shares from utilities and real estate sectors had a good outing. Materials shares were mostly subdued. Shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

Softchoice Corporation (SFTC.TO) surged nearly 8%. Logistec Corporation (LGT.B.TO), Atco (ACO.Y.TO), Emera Inc (EMA.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) gained 1 to 3.2%.

Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) tanked nearly 10%. Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and BRP Inc (DOO.TO) ended lower by 1.5 to 4%.

On the economic front, a report from the Department of Finance said Canada recorded a government budget deficit of C$ 2.2 billion in September 2022, compared to a deficit of C$ 11.4 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year.

