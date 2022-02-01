TSX Ends Higher For 3rd Straight Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market shrugged off a mild mid-morning setback and surged higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a second straight session, thanks to strong gains in energy, materials and healthcare sectors.

Positive global cues and data showing continued expansion of Canadian economic growth aided sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 221.63 points or 1.05% at 21,319.92, a two-week high. Earlier, the index edged down to 21,073.05 after opening at 21,176.34.

The Capped Energy Index climbed 3.56% as several key stocks in the sector posted handsome gains. Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) gained 5.4%. Imperial Oil reported fourth quarter net income of $813 million with cash flow from operating activities of $1,632 million and free cash flow of $1,233 million. The company has increased the quarterly dividend by 26% from 27 cents to 34 cents per share.

Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) gained 3.4 to 5.3%.

The Capped Materials Index surged up 1.72%. Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) climbed 8%. Capstone Mining (CS.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and MAG Silver (MAG.TO) moved up 4 to 5.4.4%.

In the healthcare sector, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained about 7%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) gained 5.7% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) advanced 4.3%, while Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) gained 3.82% and 3.72%, respectively. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended higher by 1.7%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy expanded for a sixth straight month, although the pace of expansion was a bit slow in November. The data said the economy expanded 0.6% month-over-month, following a 0.8% increase in October. Still, the rise was more than market expectations of 0.3%.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI edged down to 56.2 in January of 2022, from a 56.5 in December, pointing to the lowest reading since July of 2021. Nonetheless, January marked the 19th consecutive expansion in the sector.

