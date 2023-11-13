TSX Ends Higher For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Monday after staying firm right through the day's session. Technology and energy stocks contributed to the higher close.

Real estate and healthcare stocks were weak. Shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

With the focus on U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday, the mood in the market was very cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 54.68 points or 0.28% at 19,709.15, rising for a third successive session.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) shares soared 12.5%. The company announced that it has launched a strategic review of its non-core assets to accelerate its previously announced plan to cut its leverage ratio.

CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO) gained nearly 6%. Tucows Inc (TC.TO) climbed 4.8%. Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) and Stantec Inc (STN.TO) gained 2.4 to 3.7%.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) and Colliers International Group (CIGI.TO) advanced 1 to 2%.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO) dropped 5.2%. Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas (CP.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) shed 1.6 to 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.