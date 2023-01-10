TSX Ends Higher For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent marginal uptick, the Canadian market slipped into negative territory Tuesday morning, despite staying weak till about the final hour, ended the session on the positive side thanks to some selective buying interest.

The mood in the market remained cautious and investors largely refrained from making significant moves while continuing to assess the likely path the Federal Reserve will take with regard to interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 41.79 points or 0.21% at 19,898.86, after scaling a low of 19,745.56 and a high of 19,898.86 intraday. The index, which rallied 1.6% on Friday, gained 0.21% on Monday.

Real estate, materials and healthcare stocks found support, while shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) soared nearly 9%. Sprott Inc (SII.TO) climbed 3.3%. FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and CargoJet (CJT.TO) gained 2 to 2.5%.

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) advanced 1 to 2%.

Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) lost 2 to 4.7%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO) also ended notably lower.

