TSX Ends Higher As Stocks Rise After Early Setback

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market plunged in early trade Monday morning, but recovered gradually and eventually ended the session on a positive note.

The early sharp drop was due rising concerns about the coronavirus pandemic after reports showed spikes in new cases in several states in America, and in China and Japan among many other countries.

Stocks rebounded, tracking the recovery in the U.S. market after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plummeted more than 300 points to 14,934.71 in early trades, rose to 15,442.89 and finally ended at 15,359.66, gaining 103.09 points or 0.68%.

Energy, financial and telecom stocks were weak, while healthcare and information technology stocks gained.

Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) ended 4.7% up. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) both moved up by about 2.7%, while B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) gained 1.1 to 1.3%.

Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) rallied 9.3% and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) spurted 8.4%. Domtar Corporation (UFS.TO) ended stronger by 7.3%, while Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) gained 1.8 to 5%.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) plunged more than 11%. Air Canada (AC.TO) declined 4.4%. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) tumbled nearly 17%. Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) also posted sharp losses.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in the country fell by a record 28.5% to $36.4 billion in April, following a 9.8% decline in March.

On the virus front, Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale food market, according to reports.

Data compiled by the New York Times also showed a recent increase in coronavirus cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Texas and North Carolina also reported a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Saturday, adding to worries that businesses reopening may drive a second wave.

U.S. stocks recovered after weak start. The Dow rose 0.6%, the Nasdaq surged up 1.4% and the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%.

The major European markets closed weak despite recovering well from the session's lows. Asian markets too ended on a weak note.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled at $37.12 a barrel, gaining $0.86 or about 2.4% for the session.

Gold futures for August ended down $10.10 or about 0.6% at $1,727.20 an ounce, well off the day's low of 1,706.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for July closed lower by $0.083 at $17.399 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.5670 per pound, down $0.0330 from previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.