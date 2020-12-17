TSX Ends Higher Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended higher on Thursday, lifted by strong gains in materials and information technology sections.

The mood was positive right through the day's session, amid signs of significant progress in U.S. stimulus negotiations.

Higher commodity prices and encouraging data on private sector jobs in Canada also contributed to market's gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 85.52 points or 0.49% at 17,652.94, extending gains to a third day. The index touched a low of 17,605.45 and a high of 17,684.07 in the session.

Among the most actively traded shares, Premier Gold Mines (PG.TO) soared 9%. Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) gained 3.5% and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) advanced 3.2%. Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) both gained 2.1%, and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) moved up 1.3%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) also ended sharply higher.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) slid more than 6%. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL.TO) shed 2%.

According to the data released by Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), employment in Canada increased by 40,800 jobs in November. In October, private businesses shed 79,500 jobs.

In U.S. stimulus update, following a meeting with other congressional leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said stimulus talks have made "major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package that would be able to pass both chambers with bipartisan majorities."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed that the two sides are "close to an agreement" but cautioned that it's "not a done deal yet."

