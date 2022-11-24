TSX Ends Higher Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Thursday after a highly lackluster session as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers.

The U.S. market remained closed for Thanksgiving Day, and the volume of business in the Canadian market was quite thin.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 61.81 points or 0.3% at 20,344.07 after moving between 20,309.15 and 20,386.69.

Materials, real estate, technology and healthcare stocks were among the notable gainers.

Tucows Inc (TC.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), First Service Corporation (FSV.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) gained 1 to 5.5%.

Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) tumbled 8.2%. Lundin Gold (LUG.TO) ended nearly 3% down,, while Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) ended lower by 1.4 to 1.7%.

On the economic front, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed small business sentiment in Canada dropped to a score of 50 in November from 51.4 a month earlier.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose by 3.5% year-on-year to CAD 1,175 in September of 2022, continuing their growth since June 2021.

