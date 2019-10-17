TSX Ends Flat For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended flat on Thursday as stocks fell after a positive start and kept swinging between gains and losses right through the session with traders reacting to a weak U.S. economic data and Brexit news.

Healthcare stocks rose sharply and there were some strong gains for stocks from the materials space as well. However, consumer discretionary and financial stocks were mostly struggling for support.

Industrials, energy and information technology stocks mostly ended flat.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which swung between 16,400.54 and 16,468.78, ended at 16,426.30, down 0.88 points from previous close.

On Wednesday, the index ended with a small gain of 8.79 points at 16,427.18.

Shares of Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) soared 17.2%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained 7.8% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) ended stronger by 5.2%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) advanced by nearly 5%.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) rallied 11.4%. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Oceana Gold Corporation (OGC.TO) and Kinross Gold (K.TO) gained 3%, 2.9% and 1.3%, respectively. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) ended nearly 1% up.

Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), BRP Inc. (DOO.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) also ended with strong gains.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) declined more than 4%. Encana Corp (ECA.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) ended lower by 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

MTY Good Group (MTY.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) ended with sharp to moderate losses.

In economic news, private businesses in Canada hired 28,200 workers in September of 2019 compared to 49,300 in August and against market expectations of a 56.5 thousand hire.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada went up 0.8% over a month earlier to C$ 57.6 billion in August of 2019, rebounding from a 1.3% decline in the previous month. Expectations were for a 0.6% increase in sales.

U.S. stocks ended modestly higher with traders reacting positively to news that U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a last-minute Brexit deal.

Disappointing data on industrial production, housing stars and jobless claims limited market's gains.

The Dow edged up 0.1%, the Nasdaq gained 0.4% and the S&P 500 ended up 0.3%.

Major European markets ended mixed, while stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended mostly lower.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.57, or about 1.1%, at $53.93 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended up $4.30, or about 0.3%, at $1,498.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for December ended up $0.185, at $17.612 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.5975 per pound, up $0.0080 from previous close.

