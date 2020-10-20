TSX Ends Flat After Swinging Between Gains And Losses

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended flat on Tuesday as losses in healthcare and information technologies sections outweighed gains in energy stocks and dragged down the index from higher levels.

A few stocks from materials and consumer discretionary sections posted gains.

There were hopes about U.S. lawmakers agreeing on a stimulus deal sometime in the foreseeable future, but lingering worries about rising coronavirus cases across the world weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX settled at 16,273.26, down 0.81 points, after scaling a high of 16,369.91 and a low of 16,245.97 intraday.

Among the most actively trades stocks in the session, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) declined nearly 4% and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) slid nearly 2%.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) declined 1.3%. The company reported third-quarter net income of C$598 million or C$4.41 per share, down from C$618 million or C$4.46 per share in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were C$4.12, an 11% decrease from C$4.61 last year.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) surged up almost 8%, New Gold (NGO.TO) gained 4.4%, Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) climbed 2% and Air Canada (AC.TO) ended nearly 2% up. TC Energy (TRP.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) moved up 1.5% and 1.35%, respectively.

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher as investors continued to hope the lawmakers will eventually agree on a stimulus plan sometime soon. Some stronger than expected earnings contributed as well to market's gains.

The major European markets closed weak, while markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended mixed, as several countries across Europe reported record daily coronavirus infections and investors waited for fresh news on U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.