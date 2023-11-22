TSX Ends Flat After Somewhat Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended flat on Wednesday after a mixed performance, with investors largely making cautious moves, tracking the trend in commodities markets and digesting the latest batch of U.S. economic data, and the Federal Reserve's minutes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a small gain of 3.99 points or 0.02% at 20,113.96, after scaling a lw of 20,048.89 and a high of 20,168.67 intraday.

Consumer staples and real estate stocks climbed higher, while energy stocks fell. Shares from the rest of the sectors ended on a mixed note.

George Weston (WN.TO), a prominent loser in the previous session, surged nearly 7% today. Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) and Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) also ended notably higher.

Transcontinental Inc (TCL.B.TO) ended nearly 8% down. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Boralex Inc (BLX.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Stella-Jones (SJ.TO) ended lower by 1 to 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.