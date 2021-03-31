Markets

TSX Ends Flat After Slightly Volatile Session

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which faltered after moving modestly higher Wednesday morning, recovered well past noon, but retreated in the closing minutes to eventually end the session on a flat note.

Financial, energy and telecom stocks drifted lower. Healthcare, technology and materials moved up.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 4.89 points or 0.03% at 18,700.67 after scaling a low of 18,687.85 and a high of 18,786.81 intraday.

West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) soared 8.25% on strong volumes. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) gained 4.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) plunged 10.5% on weak results. The company reported net loss of $315 million for the quarter ended 29 February 2021, compared to net loss of $41 million for the quarter ended 28 February 2021.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), TC Energy (TRP.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Telus Corp (T.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) ended notably lower.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) shares gained 1.7%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has signed a deal to sell its interest in Amoun Pharmaceutical Company SAE to Abu-Dhabi-based holding company ADQ for US$740 million.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada's real gross domestic product rose 0.7% in January.

The industrial product price index in Canada rose 2.6% month over month in February, accelerating from a 2% advance in January, a preliminary estimate showed.

The Raw Materials Price Index was up 6.6% month over month in February, the biggest gain since May 2020's hike of 15.0%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular