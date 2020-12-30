TSX Ends Flat After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended marginally up on Wednesday, thanks to gains in materials, energy and healthcare shares.

Despite hopes about global economic recovery gaining some momentum in the coming year thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, the surge in new coronavirus cases rendered the mood cautious.

Also, with another long weekend ahead, investors largely refrained from making significant moves.

On the vaccine front, the U.K. regulators have approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for emergency use.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 2.38 points or 0.01% at 17,545.81. The index, which advanced to 17,623.11 after opening modestly higher, slipped to a low of 17,534.08 later on in the day.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) gained 4.3%, 3% and 2.6%, respectively, on fairly strong volumes. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) also ended notably higher.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and MAG Silver (MAG.TO) rallied more than 6%. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) also rose sharply.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) ended lower by 1 to 3%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $0.40 or about 0.8% at $48.40 an ounce.

Gold futures for February ended up by $10.50 or about 0.6% at $1,893.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for March ended higher by $0.356 at $26.573 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.5490 per pound, down $0.0065 from previous close.

