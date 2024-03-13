News & Insights

Markets

TSX Ends At 2-year High; Materials, Energy Stocks Rise Sharply

March 13, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market extended gains to a third straight session and ended at a 2-year high on Wednesday as energy and materials shares rallied on firm commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened flat 21,838.07, climbed to 22,008.04 around late morning, and stayed firm right till the end of the day's session to settle with a gain of 139.09 points or 0.64% at 21,970.11, the highest close since April 2022.

The Materials Capped Index climbed 2.95%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) soared 12.5%. Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) zoomed 9.65%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO) ended higher by 8% and 7.9%, respectively. Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) and Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) gained 5.5 to 7%.

The Energy Capped Index moved up 1.7%. International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Technology stocks Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) rallied more than 8%. Copperleaf Technology Solutions (CPLF.TO) gained about 3.4%, while Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) advanced 3% and 2.86%, respectively. Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) also posted strong gains.

Consumer discretionary stocks Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) ended higher by 3.7%, 3.5% and 2.35%, respectively.

Communications shares Quebecor Inc (QBR.B.TO) ended down 2.6%. BCE Inc (BCE.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO), both ended lower by about 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.