TSX Ends At 2-month High

(RTTNews) - After a somewhat lackluster session, the Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday. Amid a lack of triggers, the mood remained cautious right through the day's session.

Gains in technology, real estate and healthcare sectors contributed to market's positive close.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due on Tuesday, may provide more clarity about the central bank's interest-rate path.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 70.70 points or 0.35% at 20,246.47, a two-month closing high. The index touched a low of 20,262.02 and a high of 20,125.94.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) climbed nearly 3%. Goeasy (GSY.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

Dye & Durham Ltd (DND.TO) and Copperleaf Technologies (CPLF.TO) both climbed nearly 6.5%. Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Converge Technology (CTS.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) gained 2.2 to 4.2%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) surged 1.7%.

Realty stocks Altus Group (AIF.TO), Storagevault Canada (SVI.TO), Allied Properties (AP.UN.TO) and Tricon Capital Group (TCN.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK.A.TO) gained about 1% after the company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice filed by the company to establish a normal course issuer bid to purchase class B subordinate voting shares. Following this, Teck may purchase up to 40 million class B shares, representing approximately 7.8% of the outstanding class B Shares, or 7.9% of the public float, as at November 15, 2023.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) dropped 5.7%. SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO) ended 3.6% down. Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) ended lower by 1.5 to 2%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) ended 2% down, after the company lowered its production guidance for the year following the Cobre Panama mine ramping down operations due to protests that have blocked supplies.

