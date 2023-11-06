TSX Ends 81 Pts Down; Materials, Energy Stocks Among Notable Losers

(RTTNews) - After opening higher Monday morning, the Canadian market fell into the red, and despite briefly emerging above the flat line around noon, faltered again and eventually ended the day's session on a weak note.

Investors appeared reluctant to make significant moves despite easing concerns about the outlook for interest rate after last week's softer than expected U.S. jobs data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 80.91 points or 0.41% at 19,743.94, after scaling a high of 10,905.37 and a low of 19,709.99 intraday.

Healthcare, real estate, materials and energy shares drifted lower. Consumer staples shares gained, while shares from the rest of the sectors ended on a mixed note.

Qubecor Inc (QBR.A.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), GFL Environmental Inc (GFL.TO), Finning International (FTT.TO) and BRP Inc (DOO.TO) ended lower by 3 to 4.7%.

Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) declined 1.4 to 2.8%.

Interfor Corporation (IFP.TO) rallied 6.5%. Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) gained nearly 3%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) climbed 2.5%.

Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

On the economic front, the Ivey Business School said the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada rose to 53.4 in October, from September's 53.1. The latest reading indicated a third consecutive month of modest expansion in economic activity.

