TSX ekes out gains as Barrick Gold shines
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, helped by an upbeat earnings report from Barrick Gold that bolstered mining stocks, while losses in energy shares kept a check on further gains.
* At 09:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 21.52 points, or 0.13%, at 16,703.44.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT added 0.4% as Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO jumped 3% after beating quarterly profit estimates and raising its dividend payout, benefiting from higher production and better gold prices.
* Also boosting the sector was firming gold prices after a 2% fall in the previous session as the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks looked uncertain again. GOL/
* Investors are also looking for more clues on further developments in the U.S.-China trade rhetoric, which has hurt global economic growth in the last few months.
* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.7% as oil prices were pulled down by a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks and weak euro zone economic figures. O/R
* Biggest decliner among energy stocks were shares of Gran Tierra Energy GTE.TO, which slid about 15% after reporting a third-quarter loss.
* On the TSX, 127 issues were higher, while 103 issues declined for a 1.23-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 17.40 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of Alaris Royalty <AD.TO>, which jumped 6.1% after posting a rise in third-quarter revenue.
* Badger Dayligting <BAD.TO> fell 16%, the most on the TSX, after cutting its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp <ECA.TO>, Trevali Mining <TV.TO> and Royal Nickel <RNX.TO>.
* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and one new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 28 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 29.38 million shares.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
