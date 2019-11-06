US Markets

TSX ekes out gains as Barrick Gold shines

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, helped by an upbeat earnings report from Barrick Gold that bolstered mining stocks, while losses in energy shares kept a check on further gains.

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 21.52 points, or 0.13%, at 16,703.44.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT added 0.4% as Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO jumped 3% after beating quarterly profit estimates and raising its dividend payout, benefiting from higher production and better gold prices.

* Also boosting the sector was firming gold prices after a 2% fall in the previous session as the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks looked uncertain again. GOL/

* Investors are also looking for more clues on further developments in the U.S.-China trade rhetoric, which has hurt global economic growth in the last few months.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.7% as oil prices were pulled down by a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks and weak euro zone economic figures. O/R

* Biggest decliner among energy stocks were shares of Gran Tierra Energy GTE.TO, which slid about 15% after reporting a third-quarter loss.

* On the TSX, 127 issues were higher, while 103 issues declined for a 1.23-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 17.40 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of Alaris Royalty <AD.TO>, which jumped 6.1% after posting a rise in third-quarter revenue.

* Badger Dayligting <BAD.TO> fell 16%, the most on the TSX, after cutting its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp <ECA.TO>, Trevali Mining <TV.TO> and Royal Nickel <RNX.TO>.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 28 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 29.38 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

