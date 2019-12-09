US Markets

TSX edges lower on weak China data; Canopy Growth jumps

Arjun Panchadar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index dipped on Monday on weak data from China, though a jump in healthcare stocks led by cannabis producer Canopy Growth limited losses.

* Canopy Growth Co WEED.TO jumped 12.7%, and was the biggest percentage gainer on the TSX, after the company named Constellation Brands Inc's STZ.N Chief Financial Officer David Klein as its chief executive officer, effective Jan. 14.

* The healthcare sector .GSPTTHC jumped 3.5%, the most among the major Canadian sectors.

* China's exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month, underscoring persistent pressures on manufacturers from the Sino-U.S. war but growth in imports may be a sign that Beijing's stimulus steps are helping demand.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 11.89 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,985.08.

* In a quiet start to the week, market participants are expected to keep a close watch on trade as planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports kick in on Dec. 15 that will cover several consumer products, including mobile phones and toys.

* On the TSX, 82 issues were higher, while 138 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.07 million shares traded.

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO fell 2.5%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Frontera Energy Corp FEC.TO, which fell 2.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Canopy Growth and Star Diamond Corp DIAM.TO.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 17 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 32.13 million shares.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arjun.Panchadar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +918067492767;))

