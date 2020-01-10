TSX edges lower as upbeat jobs data tempers rate cut hopes

US Markets

Canada stocks fell on Friday as upbeat domestic jobs data dampened hopes of an interest rate cut, while a fall in energy stocks also weighed on the main index.

* Canada gained a higher-than-expected 35,200 net jobs in December, entirely in full-time positions, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.6%, official data showed on Friday.

* Energy stocks .SPTTEN led declines on TSX, tracking weak oil prices after tensions in the Middle East eased.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.5%. O/R

* At 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 16 points, or 0.09%, at 17,219.57.

* On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 105 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 26.20 million shares traded.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%. GOL/MET/L

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Novagold Resources Inc NG.TO, which jumped 3.3%. Its gains were followed by First Quantum Minerals FM.TO, which rose 3.2% after TD Securities upgraded the miner's shares.

* Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO fell 9.9%, the most on the TSX, after Piper Sandler lowered its rating on the cannabis producer to "underweight" from "neutral".

* The second biggest decliner on the main index was Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 5.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Wallbridge Mining Co WM.TO.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 64 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 43.52 million shares.

