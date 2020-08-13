TSX edges lower as energy stocks weigh

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as crude prices weakened after the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its 2020 forecast for oil demand due to coronavirus-led travel restrictions. * IEA warned that reduced air travel due to the pandemic would lower global oil demand this year by 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd). * The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 Brent crude LCOc1 prices lost about 0.5% each. O/R

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.47 points, or 0.08%, at 16,561.81.

* The commodity-linked Canadian dollar advanced to its strongest level in nearly six months against the greenback on Thursday as data from the U.S. Labor Department supported optimism on global economic recovery.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4%.GOL/

* On the TSX, 111 issues were higher, while 104 issues declined for a 1.07-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.53 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were software services provider Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO, which jumped 16%, and ECN Capital Corp ECN.TO, which rose 11.8%, after the companies reported their quarterly results.

* Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX, after posting a quarterly loss of 57 Canadian cents per share.

* The second biggest decliner was Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO, down 2.1%, after it reported a loss of 43 cents per share in the quarter.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and StageZero Life Sciences SZLS.TO.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 41.63 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.