TSX edges lower as drop in energy stocks tempers trade optimism

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index ticked lower on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices pressured the energy stocks, offsetting a broadly upbeat mood arising from hopes of a trade deal between United States and China.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 10.42 points, or 0.06%, at 17,025.46.

* Meanwhile, U.S. stock indexes clinched fresh record highs after upbeat domestic data and continued hopes that United States and China would clinch a trade deal.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were higher.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,454.3 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.1%. O/R

* The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 122 issues were higher, while 105 issues declined for a 1.16-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.90 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO, which jumped 11% after Catalyst Capital Group Inc topped the Canadian retailer's agreed deal with a consortium led by its Executive Chairman Richard Baker.

* TMX Group Ltd X.TO fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, down 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd TGOD.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* Nine stocks on the TSX posted new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 61 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 19.62 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((medha.singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

