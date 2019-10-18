TSX edges higher, supported by energy shares

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Friday, helped by energy stocks but concerns about slowing growth in China capped gains.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 31.59 points, or 0.19%, at 16,457.89.

