TSX edges higher on stable oil prices; virus surge caps gains

July 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked small gains in oil prices, with investors remaining concerned about another round of lockdowns amid a surge in global coronavirus cases.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 41.52 points, or 0.27%, at 15,637.02.

