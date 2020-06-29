TSX edges higher on energy gains

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Monday as energy stocks were lifted by higher oil prices, but worries over the growing number of deaths due to the coronavirus limited gains.

* The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim milestone for the global pandemic that seems to be resurgent in some countries even as other regions are still grappling with the first wave. * The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.5%, helped by gains in oil prices. O/R

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 12.44 points, or 0.08%, at 15,201.42.

* Domestic data showed that producer prices in Canada rose by 1.2% in May from April on higher prices for meat, fish, and dairy products, as well as energy and petroleum products.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2% to $1,777.2 an ounce.GOL/

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, which jumped 7.1%, and Transcontinental Inc TCLa.TO, which rose 2.1%.

* On the TSX, 109 issues were higher, while 107 issues declined for a 1.02-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.50 million shares traded.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO> fell 3.9%, the most on the TSX, after its co-founder Terry Booth retired from his role as director. The second biggest decliner was Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO>, down 3.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO>, Freegold Ventures Limited <FVL.TO> and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce <CM.TO>.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 39.34 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

