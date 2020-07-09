US Markets

TSX edges higher as housing starts point to recovery

Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Thursday as housing starts rose more than expected in June, bolstering hopes of a post-pandemic economic rebound.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 3.5 points, or 0.02%, at 15,632.69.

