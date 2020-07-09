TSX edges higher as housing starts point to recovery

July 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Thursday as housing starts rose more than expected in June, bolstering hopes of a post-pandemic economic rebound.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 3.5 points, or 0.02%, at 15,632.69.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

