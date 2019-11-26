TSX eases from record high on losses in energy, financial

Nov 26(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index eased slightly from its record high on Tuesday, pressured by losses in energy and financial stocks and continuing trade talks between the United States and China with no deal in place yet.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (14:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 34.48 points, or 0.2%, at 16,998.38.

* In a bright spot, Teamsters Canada and Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO said they reached a tentative deal to end a strike at the country's largest railroad that had entered its eighth day, disrupting supply chains across the country.

* Canadian National Railway shares rose more than 1%.

* All of the index's 11 major sectors were lower.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.5% while the heavyweight financials sector .SPTTFS was down 0.5%.

* Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO edged higher after Canada's third-biggest lender, posted a rise in quarterly profit, slightly exceeding expectations as loan and deposit growth and international earnings offset falling margins and higher credit provisions.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as spot gold XAU= eased. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 129 issues declined for a 1.39-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 25.76 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Arc Resources <ARX.TO>, which jumped 2.2% and Baytex Energy Co <BTE.TO>, which rose 2.1%.

* Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO> fell 7.2%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Detour Gold Corp <DGC.TO>, down 3.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd <TGOD.TO>, Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO>, and Suncor Energy <SU.TO>.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 73 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 45.06 million shares.

