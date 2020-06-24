US Markets
TSX drops on worries over fresh virus wave, rising oil stocks

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday, led by energy shares, as worries about another wave of coronavirus infections and record-high oil inventories weighed on the prices of the commodity.

* The rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States, China, Latin America and India has raised concerns among investors that it could derail the global economic recovery.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.5%. O/R

* At 9:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 101.42 points, or 0.65%, at 15,463.33.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.7%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.1% to $1,770.8 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 41 issues were higher, while 177 issues declined for a 4.32-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO>, which jumped 3.5% after a Stifel upgrade and Torex Gold Resources Inc <TXG.TO>, which rose 2.4% after TD Securities started coverage with a "buy" rating and C$30 target price.

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO>, which fell by 3.9%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO>, which shed 3.8%, were the biggest drags on the index.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Bonavista Energy Corp <BNP.TO>, down 14.3%, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, down 2.2% and Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.TO>, down 3%.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were six new 52-week highs and three new lows, with a total trading volume of 40.29 million shares.

