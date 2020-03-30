US Markets

TSX drops on oil plunge as coronavirus hits demand

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Energy stocks led Canada's main stock index lower on Monday as oil prices plunged on heightened fears that coronavirus-driven shutdowns globally could last months and hit demand for fuel.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by the energy sector .SPTTEN which dropped 4.6%.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 5.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 7.7%. O/R

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 98.28 points, or 0.77%, at 12,589.46.

* On Friday, Canada said it would cover 75% of wages for small businesses and the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.25%, its lowest level in a decade, as officials sought to limit layoffs and bolster an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.5%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold prices gained. GOL/MET/L

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of gold miners with NovaGold Resources NG.TO rising 5.1% and Kinross Gold K.TO adding 4.2%.

* On the TSX, 56 issues were higher, while 173 issues declined for a 3.09-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 35.29 million shares traded.

* Hexo Corp HEXO.TO fell 17%, the most on the TSX, after the company posted second-quarter results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Bombardier BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and seven new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were no new 52-week high and 16 new lows, with total volume of 50.86 million shares.

Most Popular