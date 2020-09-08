TSX drops at open on lower oil prices, Wall Street sell-off

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, as lower oil prices and a tech-fueled slide on Wall Street dampened risk appetite.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 139.47 points, or 0.86%, at 16,078.54.

