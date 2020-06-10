TSX drops as energy sector slumps on rising U.S. crude inventory

June 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed course to move lower on Wednesday, dragged down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on reports of an increase in U.S. crude stockpile, while investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting.

* At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 66.13 points, or 0.42%, at 15,767.61.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.7%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.9%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.5% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,724.8 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 77 issues were higher, while 151 issues declined for a 1.96-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 31.97 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO>, which jumped 4.4%, followed by Dollarama Inc <DOL.TO>, which rose 4.3% after the discount retailer reported it first-quarter results.

* Oilfield services and equipment provider Shawcor Ltd <SCL.TO> fell 11.9%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Baytex Energy Co <BTE.TO>, down 9.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Calfrac Well Services Ltd <CFW.TO> and Air Canada <AC.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 56.53 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

