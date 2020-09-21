TSX drops as COVID-19 cases rise; oil weighs

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as an increase in COVID-19 cases raised fears of a second round of lockdowns, while oil prices fell on the possible return of Libyan oil production.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 249.52 points, or 1.54%, at 15,949.45.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.