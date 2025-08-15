TSX Down Marginally In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance in somewhat lackluster trade on Friday, with investors focusing on the upcoming US - Russia summit that could help end the war in Ukraine.

Investors are also digesting the latest batch of Canadian economic data, and assessing the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 26.01 points or 0.09% at 27,889.98 a few minutes ago.

Ballard Power Systems, Bausch Health Companies and Corus Entertainment are up 6.3%, 6.2% and 5.3%, respectively.

Iamgold Corp., SSR Mining, Equinox Gold, North West Company, Northland Power, Centerra Gold, OceanaGold, New Gold, Open Text Corporation, Alamos Gold, Fortuna Silver Mines and Eldorado Gold are up 2 to 4%.

Tilray Inc., and Canopy Growth Corp are down more than 9%. Organigram Holdings, CAE Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Enbridge, Shopify Inc., Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, ATS Automation Tooling Systems and Richelieu Hardware are down 2 to 5%.

On the economic front, Canada's manufacturing sales rose by 0.3% to C$ 68.5 billion in June, following a revised 1.5% decrease in May, data from Statistics Canada showed. It follows four consecutive months of declines. Year-on-year, manufacturing sales shrank by 2.7%.

Canada's wholesale sales rose 0.7% to C$84.7 billion in June 2025 from the prior month, accelerating from a flat reading in May. Statistics Canada

Car registrations in Canada decreased to 177,313 Units in June from 194,524 Units in May of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.