TSX Down 0.6% At Noon; Materials Stocks Fall Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market edged higher in early trades on Friday after weak jobs data raised some hopes for monetary easing by the Canadian central bank, but stocks turned weak soon thereafter as worries about the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 33,051.11, dropped to a low of 32,684.58 and was down 192.62 or 0.59% at 32,647.98 at noon.

Materials stocks tumbled, pushing the Materials Capped Index by more than 3%. Technology stocks also shed ground, while shares from consumer, utilities, financials and real estate sectors found some support.

Methanex Corp, Viszila Silver Corp, First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Mining, Novagold Resources, K92 Mining and Endeavour Silver Corp lost 5%-6.5%.

In the tech sector, Enghouse Systems tanked more than 11% after the company's results fell short of estimates. The company reported an EPS of C$ 0.32, less than the expected C$ 0.3708. Revenue also missed forecasts significantly, coming in at C$ 75.47 million compared to the expected C$ 124.67 million, marking a shortfall of 39.46%.

Tecsys, Firan Technology Group, Constellation Software and Docebo lost 2%-4%.

Consumer staples stock Empire Company moved up 4.3%. Loblaw, Maple Leaf Foods, Saputo, Metro and Weston George gained 1%-1.7%.

Financials stock Goeasy soared nearly 19%. TMX Group gained 2%, while Power Corporation of Canada, Great-West Lifeco and Brookfield Asset Management gained 1.3%-1.4%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed employment in Canada fell by 83,900 or 0.4% in February 2026, following a 25,000 decrease in January and sharply missing forecasts for a 10,000 increase. The latest figure also marked the sharpest decline since January 2022.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.7% in February from the lowest in sixteen months of 6.5% in the previous month. The unemployment rate was expected to come in at 6.6% in February.

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings in Canada increased by 4.2% year-on-year to C$38.49 in February of 2026.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed that manufacturing sales in Canada fell by 3% month-on-month to C$68.7 billion in January, following a downwardly revised 0.4% increase in December 2025 and below preliminary estimates of a 3.3% drop.

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