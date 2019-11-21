US Markets

TSX dips on U.S.-China trade worries; energy, pot stocks ease blow

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday, as conflicting cues on U.S.-China trade discussions dampened sentiment, but gains in shares of energy and cannabis producers kept losses at bay.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 17.8 points, or 0.1%, at 16,988.02.

* Political tensions between the United States and China after a U.S. bill supporting Hong Kong protests dulled the mood.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were lower with only the energy .SPTTEN and healthcare .GSPTTHC sectors trading in the black.

* Energy stocks climbed 0.6% as oil prices rose following a Reuters report that OPEC and its allies are likely to extend output cuts until mid-2020.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.9%. O/R

* Healthcare stocks jumped nearly 4% as cannabis producers rallied after reports that the U.S. House Judiciary Committee approved a bill to legalize cannabis on a federal level in the United States.

* Canopy Growth Co WEED.TO, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO led advancers on the TSX, with gains ranging between 13% and 10%.

* On the TSX, 86 issues were higher, while 139 issues declined for a 1.62-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 22.48 million shares traded.

* OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO> fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, followed by Turquoise Hill Resources <TRQ.TO>, down 3.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Aurora Cannabis, Green Organic Dutchman <TGOD.TO> and Canopy Growth.

* Nine shares on the TSX posted new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 38.76 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

