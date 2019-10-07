US Markets

TSX dips on trade anxiety; Hexo drops after CFO exits

Medha Singh Reuters
Canada's main stock index ticked lower on Monday, led by losses in shares of cannabis producer Hexo Corp, as well as concerns over the outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks this week.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 50.33 points, or 0.31%, at 16,399.02.

* Hexo fell 5.5%, the most on the TSX, after its U.S.-based chief financial officer, Michael Monahan, stepped down.

* Its shares pushed the healthcare sector down 2.2%, the biggest percentage loser among eight of the index's 11 major sectors trading lower.

* Chinese officials were reluctant to agree to the United States' broad trade deal, according to a Bloomberg report, sending jitters among investors who are hoping for some progress in the talks scheduled to start this week.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.4% despite higher oil prices. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.8%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.3% and the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.4%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.5% to $1,498.2 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 60 issues were higher, while 167 issues declined for a 2.78-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 9.21 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>, up 1.6%, and Exchange Income Corp <EIF.TO>, which rose 1.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO>, Hexo and Toscana Energy Income Corp <TEI.TO>.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were nine new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 17.32 million shares.

