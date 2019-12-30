US Markets

TSX dips from record high on profit-booking in holiday week

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday after hitting a record high in the previous session as traders booked profits after a recent rally fuelled by cooling U.S.-China trade tensions and an improving global outlook.

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday after hitting a record high in the previous session as traders booked profits after a recent rally fuelled by cooling U.S.-China trade tensions and an improving global outlook.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 8.59 points, or 0.05%, at 17,159.62.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular