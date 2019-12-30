TSX dips from record high on profit-booking in holiday week

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday after hitting a record high in the previous session as traders booked profits after a recent rally fuelled by cooling U.S.-China trade tensions and an improving global outlook.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 8.59 points, or 0.05%, at 17,159.62.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

