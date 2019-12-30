US Markets

TSX dips from record high on profit-booking in holiday lull

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday after hitting a record high in the previous session as traders booked profits after a recent rally fuelled by cooling U.S.-China trade tensions and an improving global outlook.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 55.41 points, or 0.32%, at 17,112.8.

* The stock index has followed its global counterparts higher this month as investor sentiment turned rosy after the announcement of an initial U.S.-China trade deal and upbeat economic indicators from around the world. MKTS/GLOB

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.5% on Monday as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 0.8%, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.1%. O/R

* But the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.3% in a holiday-shortened week, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.5%. Volumes are expected to stay thin until the first full week of January.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, remained unchanged as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.1% to $1,512.3 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 120 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 9.62 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, up 2.8%, and Frontera Energy Corp FEC.TO, up 2.4%.

* Shopify Inc SHOP.TO fell 1.8% to the bottom of the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Colliers International Group Inc CIGI.TO.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and TC Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* Six stocks posted new 52-week highs on the TSX, while one stock touched a new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 19.32 million shares.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

